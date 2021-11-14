Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.86.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.