Royal Bank of Canada Raises PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $56.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of PUBM opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,907 shares of company stock worth $6,669,259. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

