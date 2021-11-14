Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $133.40 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

