Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $29.76 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

