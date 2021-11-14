Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $334,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

