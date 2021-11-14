Walleye Capital LLC Takes $643,000 Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $64,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $145,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $264,000.

GigInternational1 stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

