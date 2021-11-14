MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $566.83 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $586.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

