Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

