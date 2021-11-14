Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.78. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

