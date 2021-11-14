Verso (NYSE:VRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

VRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

VRS opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.85. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Verso by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

