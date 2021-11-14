TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

CROMF stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

