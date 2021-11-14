Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,684 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE KRA opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.19. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

