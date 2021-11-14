Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,021,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

