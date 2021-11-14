Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

GSAT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,961,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.