Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $57,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

