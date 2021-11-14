106,638 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,638 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

