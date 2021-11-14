Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,452 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.