Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 34,158 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 169,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

