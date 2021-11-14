Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 67.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the second quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 39.4% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTWN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

