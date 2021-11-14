Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $266.69 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 293.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,903 shares of company stock worth $13,111,414. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.