Zacks Investment Management Takes $335,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

