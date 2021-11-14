Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Million

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report sales of $4.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $13.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $29.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

