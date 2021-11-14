Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 994 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $284.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.53 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average of $248.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

