Zacks Investment Management Acquires 870 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NORW. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NORW opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

