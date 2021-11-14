W. Alexander Holmes Purchases 5,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MGI stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

