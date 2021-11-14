2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 31.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

