Joel H. Horn Sells 2,461 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WBT stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Welbilt by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 315,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 177,776 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Welbilt by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 73,855 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 694,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 333,658 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after buying an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

