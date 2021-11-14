Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.87

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.87 and traded as high as C$14.38. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 7,419 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$396.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

