General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,041,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,246,000 after buying an additional 2,073,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 672,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

