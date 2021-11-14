Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $45.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.