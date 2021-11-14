JMP Securities Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $45.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Model N by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

