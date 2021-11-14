Zacks Investment Management Invests $227,000 in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $78,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.