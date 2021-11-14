Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 14,826 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

