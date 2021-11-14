AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $8,581,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

