NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 23.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 59.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.15.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

