CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

