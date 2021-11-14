Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fluor by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.