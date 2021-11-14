AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 25,184 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,914,040 shares of company stock worth $425,008,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $26.64 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

