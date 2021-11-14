Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

