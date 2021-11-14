Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $77.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRUS. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $70.94 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

