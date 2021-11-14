Raymond James Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $68.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of GLBE opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

