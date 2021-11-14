Zacks Investment Research Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus International Group LLC is a manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. Janus International Group LLC, formerly known as Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc., is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JBI opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,409 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,033,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,240,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,009,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

