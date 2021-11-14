CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 million, a PE ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.