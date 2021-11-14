Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Raised to $13.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.