Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $33.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSSE. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

CSSE stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

