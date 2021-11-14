MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Critical Analysis

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MultiPlan and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 4 0 2.80 Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

MultiPlan presently has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 114.11%. Points International has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Points International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -8.95% -2.64% -0.77% Points International -0.82% -4.32% -1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Points International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $937.76 million 2.80 -$520.56 million ($0.15) -27.40 Points International $217.39 million 1.16 -$5.36 million ($0.18) -94.11

Points International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Points International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

