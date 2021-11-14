Invesco Ltd. Has $83.73 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993,980 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.73% of Webster Financial worth $83,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,602,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,485,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $12,197,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

