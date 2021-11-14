Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.18 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

BAH opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 639,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123,898 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

