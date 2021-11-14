Invesco Ltd. Has $86.79 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $86,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $221,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.