AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,827,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Argan by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of Argan stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.